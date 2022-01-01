Fried pickles in Montrose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

2000 bagby st 106, houston

Fried Pickles$8.00
FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

FM Club$10.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
Spicy Fried Chicken$9.00
Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
