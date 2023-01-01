Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
goat cheese, beets, candied walnuts, apple, basil, honey
More about Brasil
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad Box$15.00
roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel chips, orange tarragon vinaigrette. All salad boxes come with a side or fresh fruit
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tofu Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Tomato Basil Soup

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Curry

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2232 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston