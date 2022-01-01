Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - Allen Parkway

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - Allen Parkway
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Platter$15.85
Chicken grilled with some light seasoning, made to order. Choose up to 2 sides included!
Grilled Chicken BLT$14.75
Add cheddar and cilantro aioli 2
Fire Grill Chicken Tikka$18.25
Our signature marinated chicken tikka fire grilled with veggies.
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah
More about Brasil
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Chicken Soup

Tamales

Pecan Pies

Shrimp Tacos

Sausage Rolls

Edamame

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (567 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston