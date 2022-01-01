Grilled chicken in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve grilled chicken
High Tower Cafe - Allen Parkway
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$15.85
Chicken grilled with some light seasoning, made to order. Choose up to 2 sides included!
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$14.75
Add cheddar and cilantro aioli 2
|Fire Grill Chicken Tikka
|$18.25
Our signature marinated chicken tikka fire grilled with veggies.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah