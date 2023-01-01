Grilled chicken salad in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Acme Oyster House - Houston
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House - Houston
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad Box
|$16.00
chopped romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette. All salad boxes come with a side or fresh fruit