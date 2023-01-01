Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House - Houston

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Acme Oyster House - Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad Box$16.00
chopped romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette. All salad boxes come with a side or fresh fruit
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

