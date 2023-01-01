Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar -

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Serrano Ham Sandwich$12.50
olives, Manchego, mustard, tomato - pressed w/ kettle chips
More about Anvil Bar -
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toasted Ham Croissant Sandwich$8.00
More about Siphon Coffee

