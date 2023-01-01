Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ham sandwiches in
Montrose
/
Houston
/
Montrose
/
Ham Sandwiches
Montrose restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Anvil Bar -
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
Avg 4
(1008 reviews)
Serrano Ham Sandwich
$12.50
olives, Manchego, mustard, tomato - pressed w/ kettle chips
More about Anvil Bar -
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
Avg 4.2
(946 reviews)
Toasted Ham Croissant Sandwich
$8.00
More about Siphon Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose
Mac And Cheese
Chilaquiles
Cookies
Pepperoni Pizza
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Chili
Skirt Steaks
Jerk Chicken
More near Montrose to explore
The Heights
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
River Oaks
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
No reviews yet
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(516 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2288 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(787 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(238 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston