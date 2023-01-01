Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Montrose
/
Houston
/
Montrose
/
Lobsters
Montrose restaurants that serve lobsters
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Avg 4.2
(1132 reviews)
Lobster Banh Khot
$17.00
More about Traveler's Table
Tres Tacos
212 westheimer rd, Houston
No reviews yet
LANGOSTA - Lobster
$5.75
grilled lobster, blackened avocado, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, black beans
More about Tres Tacos
