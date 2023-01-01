Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve octopus

Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscól

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
baby octopus with cannellini beans$14.00
More about Vinoteca Poscól
Item pic

CHEESE

Montrose Cheese & Wine

1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Don Gastronom Octopus w/ Garlic$8.00
Founded in 1966, Don Gastronom is specialized in the production of gourmet tinned fish and seafood from the Galician coast. In this time the company has incorporated new technologies available in the food industry, but at the same time, keeping their familiar and traditional know-how, which is the essence of the company. Don Gastronom's products are from Galicia, which is renowned for being one of the best places in the world for seafood.
More about Montrose Cheese & Wine

