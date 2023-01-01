Octopus in Montrose

Founded in 1966, Don Gastronom is specialized in the production of gourmet tinned fish and seafood from the Galician coast. In this time the company has incorporated new technologies available in the food industry, but at the same time, keeping their familiar and traditional know-how, which is the essence of the company. Don Gastronom's products are from Galicia, which is renowned for being one of the best places in the world for seafood.

