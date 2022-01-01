Paninis in Montrose

Roasted Chicken Panini image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Free-range chicken, roasted jalapeno hummus, tomato, basil, red onion, sunflower ricotta on house-made veggie focaccia.
More about Vibrant
Roasted Turkey Panini image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino Montrose

