Paninis in Montrose

Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Roasted Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Free-range chicken, roasted jalapeno hummus, tomato, basil, red onion, sunflower ricotta on house-made veggie focaccia.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.