Pappardelle in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve pappardelle

OSTIA image

 

OSTIA

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$27.00
Bolognese + parmigiano
More about OSTIA
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscól

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
pappardelle, pheasant, mushrooms & reggiano$18.00
More about Vinoteca Poscól

