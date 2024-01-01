Pork belly in Montrose
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Pork Belly Struggle Bowl
|$16.00
rice, crispy pork belly, pickled green papaya & carrots, pineapple, hoisin - habanero sauce, mixed herbs
gluten free without pork belly - pork may contain trace amounts of gluten due to fryer cross contamination
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Grilled Lemongrass Pork Belly Lunch Box
|$16.00
Grilled pork belly marinated with lemongrass sauce. Rich and satisfying.
Includes rice and house salad
|Banh Mi- Pork Belly
|$10.00
Fried pork belly served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro