Pork belly in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve pork belly

Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Struggle Bowl$16.00
rice, crispy pork belly, pickled green papaya & carrots, pineapple, hoisin - habanero sauce, mixed herbs
gluten free without pork belly - pork may contain trace amounts of gluten due to fryer cross contamination
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Belly Lunch Box$16.00
Grilled pork belly marinated with lemongrass sauce. Rich and satisfying.
Includes rice and house salad
Banh Mi- Pork Belly$10.00
Fried pork belly served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Deviled Eggs$7.00
sriracha glazed pork belly, green onions
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

