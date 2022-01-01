Tacos in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve tacos

Mid Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2 Breakfast Tacos image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
2 Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Almond flour tortilla, free-range scrambled egg, organic microgreens, avocado, watermelon radish, jalapeno-mango salsa
More about Vibrant
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
More about Siphon Coffee
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Chicken Taco$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RIB EYE - Taco$4.75
grilled rib eye, tahini and onion sauce, chermoula, avocado mousse
KEBAB - Taco$4.75
lamb kebab taco with garlic sauce, red onion, mint
CHICKEN SHAWARMA - Taco$4.50
More about Tres Tacos

