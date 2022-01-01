Tacos in Montrose
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|2 Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Almond flour tortilla, free-range scrambled egg, organic microgreens, avocado, watermelon radish, jalapeno-mango salsa
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00