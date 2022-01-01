Museum District restaurants you'll love
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Tahini Cauliflower Steak
|$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
|Quiche Du Jour
|$14.00
with side salad
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Florentine Turkey Leg
|$30.00
Our Famous Leg, topped with succulent Jumbo Shrimp, red onions, spinach and mushrooms. Finished off with Cajun Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese.
|Flavored Turkey Leg
|$16.00
Kick it up a bit and add a flavor to our Famous Turkey Leg . All sauces are made fresh daily.
|Homemade Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.95
Fresh Homemade Strawberry Lemonade.
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|GK Burger
|$10.95
Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.95
Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.
FRENCH FRIES
City Cellars HTX
1801 Binz Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Wine Infused Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussel Sprouts, House Smoked Pork Belly, sautéed with herb mix, shallots, and white wine, topped with Balsamic Reduction
|Cellar Burger
|$20.00
1⁄2 lb 44 farms beef patty topped with 1 egg cooked to your liking, smoked gouda cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our house-made chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of sweet potato fries and our house dipping sauce
* Chef's Recommendation: Medium with Fried Egg *
|Beef & Bacon Sliders
|$14.00
44 Farms Beef Sliders, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Challah Slider Bun
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
roasted chicken, little gem lettuce, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$10.00
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, marinara & basil
|Margherita
roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata, smoked cacciocavalo, tiny basil leaves