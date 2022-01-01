Museum District restaurants you'll love

Museum District's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Southern
Must-try Museum District restaurants

Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tahini Cauliflower Steak$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
Quiche Du Jour$14.00
with side salad
The Turkey Leg Hut image

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Florentine Turkey Leg$30.00
Our Famous Leg, topped with succulent Jumbo Shrimp, red onions, spinach and mushrooms. Finished off with Cajun Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese.
Flavored Turkey Leg$16.00
Kick it up a bit and add a flavor to our Famous Turkey Leg . All sauces are made fresh daily.
Homemade Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
Fresh Homemade Strawberry Lemonade.
Ginger Kale image

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GK Burger$10.95
Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
Club Sandwich$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
Grilled Cheese$5.95
Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.
City Cellars HTX image

FRENCH FRIES

City Cellars HTX

1801 Binz Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wine Infused Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Brussel Sprouts, House Smoked Pork Belly, sautéed with herb mix, shallots, and white wine, topped with Balsamic Reduction
Cellar Burger$20.00
1⁄2 lb 44 farms beef patty topped with 1 egg cooked to your liking, smoked gouda cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our house-made chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of sweet potato fries and our house dipping sauce
* Chef's Recommendation: Medium with Fried Egg *
Beef & Bacon Sliders$14.00
44 Farms Beef Sliders, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Challah Slider Bun
Cafe Leonelli image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
roasted chicken, little gem lettuce, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
Eggplant Parmigiana$10.00
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, marinara & basil
Margherita
roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata, smoked cacciocavalo, tiny basil leaves
