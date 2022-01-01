Museum District cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Museum District

Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tahini Cauliflower Steak$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
Quiche Du Jour$14.00
with side salad
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Ginger Kale image

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GK Burger$10.95
Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
Club Sandwich$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
Grilled Cheese$5.95
Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.
More about Ginger Kale
Cafe Leonelli image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
roasted chicken, little gem lettuce, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
Eggplant Parmigiana$10.00
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, marinara & basil
Margherita
roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata, smoked cacciocavalo, tiny basil leaves
More about Cafe Leonelli

