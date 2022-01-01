Museum District cafés you'll love
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Tahini Cauliflower Steak
|$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
|Quiche Du Jour
|$14.00
with side salad
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|GK Burger
|$10.95
Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.95
Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
roasted chicken, little gem lettuce, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$10.00
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, marinara & basil
|Margherita
roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata, smoked cacciocavalo, tiny basil leaves