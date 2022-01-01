Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Museum District
/
Houston
/
Museum District
/
Cake
Museum District restaurants that serve cake
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
No reviews yet
Cardamom Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$4.00
Lemon Cake
$4.00
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
Avg 4.1
(34 reviews)
Carrot Cake - Slice
$6.00
More about Cafe Leonelli
