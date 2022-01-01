Cobb salad in Museum District
Museum District restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|TLH COBB SALAD
|$20.79
Field of Greens Lettuce, Topped with Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons and Cheese.
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$10.75
Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]