Cobb salad in Museum District

Museum District restaurants
Toast

Museum District restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TLH COBB SALAD$20.79
Field of Greens Lettuce, Topped with Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons and Cheese.
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$10.75
Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Cellars HTX

1801 Binz Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Style Cobb Salad$14.00
Boiled egg, romaine lettuce, red onion, house-smoked bacon, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
More about City Cellars HTX

