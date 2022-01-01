Northside Village restaurants you'll love

Northside Village restaurants
Toast

Northside Village's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Northside Village restaurants

Monkey's Tail image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WH Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Quesadilla$5.00
Vegan Burger$8.00
Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Cafe Au Lait$3.25
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant image

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Root Beer$6.00
Saint Arnold Root Beer is made with Imperial Cane Sugar (absolutely no high fructose corn syrup) and lots of yummy (but secret) flavorings. The cane sugar gives it a sweetness and mouthfeel that cannot be achieved through corn syrup. The flavors explode in your mouth. The only way to improve on our Root Beer is to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Fish & Chips$17.00
Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.
Them Wings$11.00
You're grown as hell and don't need the man telling you how to snack. Thusly, we offer two versions: Jerk and Fire Emoji. Also plain if you simply can't hang.
El Novillo image

 

El Novillo

609 Hogan St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRASH PANDA DRINKING CLUB image

 

TRASH PANDA DRINKING CLUB

4203 Edison St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parenchere Bordeaux 2017 - BOTTLE$25.00
STEAK PLATE$25.00
FRIES$6.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northside Village

Pepperoni Pizza

Tacos

