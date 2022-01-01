Oak Forest/Garden Oaks Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Popular items
|Mosaico
|$9.99
5 Corn Tacos Or 3 Flour Tacos of your Choice. Please Write On the Notes How Many of Each Tacos do you want.
|Lupitas
|$9.99
Meat, Avocado and Queso Fresco Tacos
|Choriqueso
|$7.50
Melted white cheese, chorizo and tortillas. Not Dipping Cheese
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|Popular items
|FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN
|$16.95
A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
|SOPA DE TORTILLA
|$10.95
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
Nana's Restaurant
4620 W 34th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.85
Choose any two combinations
HAM, EGGS, BACON, CHORIZO, POTATOES, REFIED BEANS, CHEESE, AVOCADO, NOPALITOS, PAN SAUSAGE, SPINACH , A LA MEXICANA, WEENIES, ECKRICH.
|SUPER TACO
|$8.25
12 inch flour tortilla, bacon, eggs, refried beans, cheese and potatoes.
|CHILAQUILES TACO
|$3.75
Tortilla chips eggs, tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cheese.