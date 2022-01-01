Oak Forest/Garden Oaks Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mosaico$9.99
5 Corn Tacos Or 3 Flour Tacos of your Choice. Please Write On the Notes How Many of Each Tacos do you want.
Lupitas$9.99
Meat, Avocado and Queso Fresco Tacos
Choriqueso$7.50
Melted white cheese, chorizo and tortillas. Not Dipping Cheese
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN$16.95
A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
SOPA DE TORTILLA$10.95
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$1.85
Choose any two combinations
HAM, EGGS, BACON, CHORIZO, POTATOES, REFIED BEANS, CHEESE, AVOCADO, NOPALITOS, PAN SAUSAGE, SPINACH , A LA MEXICANA, WEENIES, ECKRICH.
SUPER TACO$8.25
12 inch flour tortilla, bacon, eggs, refried beans, cheese and potatoes.
CHILAQUILES TACO$3.75
Tortilla chips eggs, tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cheese.
More about Nana's Restaurant

