Brisket in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|QUESADILLAS BRISKET
|$13.99
Melted cheese with pulled brisket filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|CHILAQUILES W/ BRISKET
|$15.98
Two large eggs any style with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket and tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream. Cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
|SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS
|$14.95
Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw