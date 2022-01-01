Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Go
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants
Toast

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve brisket

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLAS BRISKET$13.99
Melted cheese with pulled brisket filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
CHILAQUILES W/ BRISKET$15.98
Two large eggs any style with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket and tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream. Cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS$14.95
Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Gatlin's BBQ image

 

Gatlin's BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Fries- Brisket$18.00
1/2 lb Brisket$14.95
Chef Salad Brisket$16.99
More about Gatlin's BBQ

Map

