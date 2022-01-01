Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Enchiladas$9.99
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (12)$42.95
Six ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one pint each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.
ENCHILADAS EN MOLE NEGRO$17.95
Two mole negro rotisserie chicken and filled cheese filled enchiladas topped with rich black mole negro and Oaxacan cheese, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
ENCHILADA DELUXE CHICKEN$16.95
Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC ENCHILADAS PLATE$8.25
More about Nana's Restaurant

