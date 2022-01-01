Enchiladas in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Mexican Enchiladas
|$9.99
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (12)
|$42.95
Six ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one pint each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.
|ENCHILADAS EN MOLE NEGRO
|$17.95
Two mole negro rotisserie chicken and filled cheese filled enchiladas topped with rich black mole negro and Oaxacan cheese, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
|ENCHILADA DELUXE CHICKEN
|$16.95
Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce