Nachos in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve nachos
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Mexican Nachos
|$12.50
Mexican Nachos - comes with Pico, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado and a choice of Meat.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th, Suite A, Houston
|NACHOS BEEF
|$19.38
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and wood-grilled steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
|NACHOS CHICKEN
|$14.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
|KIDS NACHOS
|$6.99
Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice