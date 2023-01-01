Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Nachos$12.50
Mexican Nachos - comes with Pico, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado and a choice of Meat.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th, Suite A, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS BEEF$19.38
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and wood-grilled steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
NACHOS CHICKEN$14.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
KIDS NACHOS$6.99
Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
