Tacos in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Single Bistec Taco
|$1.90
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|MAMA VALENCIAS SOFT TACO
|$13.95
Served Enchilada Style, two housemade flour or corn
tortillas filled with your choice of rotisserie chicken with
our special tomato sauce and sour cream or ground
beef with our housemade chili con carne, rolled and
topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato
More about Slowpokes
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50