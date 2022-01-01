Rice Military restaurants you'll love

Go
Rice Military restaurants
Toast

Rice Military's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Rice Military restaurants

Zoa Moroccan image

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fez Bowl$10.00
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Create Your Own Bowl$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
Tangier Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt
Shellfish
More about Zoa Moroccan
Click Virtual Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BC Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Charred Onions, Swiss Cheese, Scallion Aioli, Allergens: Soy Wheat, Beef, Dairy
BC Plain Tots$7.00
Tots
BC #1 Build a Burger$9.00
Customize and build your own burger. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Beef
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Max's Wine Dive

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rice Military

Cookies

Map

More near Rice Military to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston