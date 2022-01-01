Rice Military restaurants you'll love
Rice Military's top cuisines
Must-try Rice Military restaurants
More about Zoa Moroccan
Zoa Moroccan
4710 Lillian St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fez Bowl
|$10.00
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
|Create Your Own Bowl
|$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
|Tangier Bowl
|$10.00
Shrimp, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt
Shellfish
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Popular items
|BC Mushroom Swiss
|$13.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Charred Onions, Swiss Cheese, Scallion Aioli, Allergens: Soy Wheat, Beef, Dairy
|BC Plain Tots
|$7.00
Tots
|BC #1 Build a Burger
|$9.00
Customize and build your own burger. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Beef
More about Max's Wine Dive
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.