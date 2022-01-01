Cookies in
Rice Military
/
Houston
/
Rice Military
/
Cookies
Rice Military restaurants that serve cookies
Zoa Moroccan
4710 Lillian St, Houston
No reviews yet
Moroccan Almond Peanut Cookie
$2.50
*Gluten-Free
More about Zoa Moroccan
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
Avg 4.7
(131 reviews)
Raspberry Sandwich Cookie
$3.00
4 inch
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
More near Rice Military to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westchase
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Museum District
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Northside Village
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston