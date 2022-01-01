Cookies in Rice Military

Go
Rice Military restaurants
Toast

Rice Military restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Almond Peanut Cookie$2.50
*Gluten-Free
More about Zoa Moroccan
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Sandwich Cookie$3.00
4 inch
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Map

More near Rice Military to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston