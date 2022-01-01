Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in River Oaks

River Oaks restaurants
Toast

River Oaks restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Sourdough, roasted chicken breast, gruyere cheese, french onions, arugula, tomato, and bacon. Served with pomme frites.
More about Brasserie 19
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on toasted bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on toasted bun with hand-cut fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
chopped chicken, grapes, green onions, celery, toasted almonds,
lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken Fried" Sandwich$14.00
"Chicken Fried" Tempeh, Vegan Aioli, Cabbage Slaw, House Pickles
More about Local Foods

