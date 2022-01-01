Chicken sandwiches in River Oaks
River Oaks restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Brasserie 19
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|French Onion Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Sourdough, roasted chicken breast, gruyere cheese, french onions, arugula, tomato, and bacon. Served with pomme frites.
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on toasted bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
chopped chicken, grapes, green onions, celery, toasted almonds,
lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat