Crispy chicken in River Oaks

River Oaks restaurants
River Oaks restaurants that serve crispy chicken

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$18.00
fried chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on toasted bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on toasted bun with hand-cut fries
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express - River Oaks

1422 West Gray, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$6.99
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips. Served with a side
More about Cafe Express - River Oaks

