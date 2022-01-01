Sixth Ward restaurants you'll love
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Popular items
|Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)
|$8.00
Our signature chili garlic sauce, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro and bok choy over your choice of base.
|Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)
|$10.00
Glazed HK style BBQ pork over your choice of base served with bok choy and pickled cabbage
|Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)
|$10.00
Braised pork belly over steamed white rice served with pickled daikon, bok choy, with your choice of poached or soy braised egg
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sticky's Chicken
2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Chicken Over Rice
|$9.75
Sautéed Chicken over Garlic Fried Rice
- sticky's sauce
- aioli
- green onions
*Best w/ an Egg*
|OG Wings
|$9.95
sweet garlic BBQ
|Karaage over Rice
|$9.75
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Popular items
|Miso Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Shaved Kale, Cabbage Slaw, Buckwheat Noodles, Candied Cashews, Snow Peas
Tossed w/ Miso Dressing
|Masala Fried Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Xin Chao
2310 Decatur St, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Beef Rib Flat Rice Noodles
|$37.00
Two 44 Farms Texas BBQ beef ribs smoked in-house, pan-fried rice noodles, shitake, carrot, Chinese broccoli
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Fried bun stuffed with braised pork belly, caramelized fish sauce, beef tallow aioli, pickled cucumber
|Not Our Ma’s Eggrolls
|$9.00
Chefs Christine and Tony took each of their mom’s eggrolls, mashed them together, added their own little twist, and these babies were born. Hand-rolled eggrolls with pork, shrimp, crab, and fish sauce vinaigrette for dipping. Moms would still be proud.