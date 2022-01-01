Sixth Ward restaurants you'll love

Sixth Ward's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Sixth Ward restaurants

Dumpling Haus image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)$8.00
Our signature chili garlic sauce, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro and bok choy over your choice of base.
Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)$10.00
Glazed HK style BBQ pork over your choice of base served with bok choy and pickled cabbage
Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)$10.00
Braised pork belly over steamed white rice served with pickled daikon, bok choy, with your choice of poached or soy braised egg
More about Dumpling Haus
Sticky's Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sticky's Chicken

2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Over Rice$9.75
Sautéed Chicken over Garlic Fried Rice
- sticky's sauce
- aioli
- green onions
*Best w/ an Egg*
OG Wings$9.95
sweet garlic BBQ
Karaage over Rice$9.75
More about Sticky's Chicken
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Salmon Salad$17.00
Shaved Kale, Cabbage Slaw, Buckwheat Noodles, Candied Cashews, Snow Peas
Tossed w/ Miso Dressing
Masala Fried Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Beef Rib Flat Rice Noodles$37.00
Two 44 Farms Texas BBQ beef ribs smoked in-house, pan-fried rice noodles, shitake, carrot, Chinese broccoli
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Fried bun stuffed with braised pork belly, caramelized fish sauce, beef tallow aioli, pickled cucumber
Not Our Ma’s Eggrolls$9.00
Chefs Christine and Tony took each of their mom’s eggrolls, mashed them together, added their own little twist, and these babies were born. Hand-rolled eggrolls with pork, shrimp, crab, and fish sauce vinaigrette for dipping. Moms would still be proud.
More about Xin Chao

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sixth Ward

Dumplings

Pork Belly

More near Sixth Ward to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
