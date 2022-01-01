Chili in Sixth Ward
Sixth Ward restaurants that serve chili
More about Dumpling Haus
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Chili Garlic Rice (side)
|$4.00
Steamed White Rice with Housemade Chili Garlic Sauce topped with Green Onions
|SZECHUAN CHILI OIL (6oz Deli Container)
|$5.00
6 oz of your favorite Szechuan Chili Oil (found on the Red Chili Oil Wontons and Szechuan Noodles)
|Szechuan Chili Oil (2oz)
|$2.00
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Maple Chili Jam 22oz
|$15.00
Maple Chili Jam kicks off sweet, the nose is fresh blackberries and raspberries, which quickly melds into a smoky full-bodied malt before ending with a touch of warm heat from Aleppo and Chipotle chilies.