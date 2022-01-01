Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sixth Ward

Sixth Ward restaurants
Sixth Ward restaurants that serve chili

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Rice (side)$4.00
Steamed White Rice with Housemade Chili Garlic Sauce topped with Green Onions
SZECHUAN CHILI OIL (6oz Deli Container)$5.00
6 oz of your favorite Szechuan Chili Oil (found on the Red Chili Oil Wontons and Szechuan Noodles)
Szechuan Chili Oil (2oz)$2.00
More about Dumpling Haus
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Chili Jam 22oz$15.00
Maple Chili Jam kicks off sweet, the nose is fresh blackberries and raspberries, which quickly melds into a smoky full-bodied malt before ending with a touch of warm heat from Aleppo and Chipotle chilies.
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

