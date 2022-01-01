Dumplings in Sixth Ward

Sixth Ward restaurants that serve dumplings

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵) image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)$12.00
Cantonese style shrimp and chicken dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, thin egg noodles recommended
Chicken Dumplings$8.00
Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with chicken, napa cabbage, corn, and shiitake mushrooms
Vegan Dumplings$8.00
Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with a variety of vegetables, woodear mushrooms, and vermicelli
More about Dumpling Haus
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Cheek Dumplings$12.00
More about Xin Chao

