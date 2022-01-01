South Belt/Ellington restaurants you'll love

Go
South Belt/Ellington restaurants
Toast

South Belt/Ellington's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try South Belt/Ellington restaurants

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Stuffed Fish$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Torta Rey$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada La Siberia$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken and Waffle Starter$10.00
Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$16.99
A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$9.00
Authentic New Orleans style dark roux made from scratch Load with chicken, sausage and shrimp served white rice
More about Jeannie Maes
Lone Star Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Boudin Link (1)$2.25
Fried boudin link made with pork and rice.
The Box$13.99
Cajun style fried rice with boiled shrimp & sliced sausage tossed in star sauce.
Egg Roll (4)$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
More about Lone Star Seafood
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

7170 Lawndale St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
4 Piece Chicken$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Belt/Ellington

Quesadillas

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near South Belt/Ellington to explore

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston