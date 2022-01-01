South Belt/Ellington restaurants you'll love
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Bienville
|$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Stuffed Fish
|$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Torta Rey
|$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada La Siberia
|$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken and Waffle Starter
|$10.00
Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
|$16.99
A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$9.00
Authentic New Orleans style dark roux made from scratch Load with chicken, sausage and shrimp served white rice
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Popular items
|Fried Boudin Link (1)
|$2.25
Fried boudin link made with pork and rice.
|The Box
|$13.99
Cajun style fried rice with boiled shrimp & sliced sausage tossed in star sauce.
|Egg Roll (4)
|$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
7170 Lawndale St, Houston
|Popular items
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
|4 Piece Chicken
|$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas