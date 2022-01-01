South Belt/Ellington sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in South Belt/Ellington
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Torta Rey
|$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada La Siberia
|$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
Rey del Pollo
7170 Lawndale St, Houston
|Popular items
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
|4 Piece Chicken
|$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas