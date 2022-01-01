South Belt/Ellington Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
South Belt/Ellington restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in South Belt/Ellington

Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Torta Rey$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada La Siberia$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

7170 Lawndale St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
4 Piece Chicken$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Belt/Ellington

Quesadillas

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near South Belt/Ellington to explore

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston