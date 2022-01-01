Grits in South Belt/Ellington

South Belt/Ellington restaurants that serve grits

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRITS$5.50
More about Jeannie Maes

