Grits in
South Belt/Ellington
/
Houston
/
South Belt/Ellington
/
Grits
South Belt/Ellington restaurants that serve grits
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Grits
$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
Avg 3
(4 reviews)
GRITS
$5.50
More about Jeannie Maes
Browse other tasty dishes in South Belt/Ellington
Quesadillas
Chips And Salsa
Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo
More near South Belt/Ellington to explore
Montrose
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Mid-West
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Westchase
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
MacGregor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Northside Village
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
No reviews yet
Rice Military
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston