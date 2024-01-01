Curry in Spring Branch
Spring Branch restaurants that serve curry
Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston
|Katzu Curry
|$19.00
Japanese panko, carrots, broccoli, Japanese Curry , choice of chicken or pork
Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Cascabel's Spicy Curry
|$14.99
Our chef has crafted a traditional curry recipe with seasoned red potatoes, a side of pita bread and your choice of cilantro or Spanish rice. Topped with fresh cilantro and a lemon wedge for that citrus note, and the spiciest Masala Macha Sauce you have tasted! This dish is out of the is world!