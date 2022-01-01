Grilled chicken in Spring Branch
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Chicken breast marinated in our secret citrus and herb blend then grilled over open flame and topped with smoked gouda until melted. Topped with lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a wheat and oat bun.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch - 10123 Hammerly Blvd
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$7.99