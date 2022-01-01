Tacos in Spring Branch

A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal.

Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans.

Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

