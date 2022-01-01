Tacos in Spring Branch
Spring Branch restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|TACO PLATE
A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal.
Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans.
Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Birria Tacos
|$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
|Breakfast Taco - Flour
|$4.16