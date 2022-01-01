The Heights restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|The Classic Schnitzel
|$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
|Gourmet Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
1919b N Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nSandwich
|$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
|Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage
|$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
|Flat White
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
|The Specter
|$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
3715 Washington Avenue, Houston
|Popular items
|Maple Blazer Blunt
|$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
|Vegan Raised Glazed
|$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Portland Cream
|$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Grilled Beef Taco.
|$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Canned Whiskey Smash
|$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
|Buying Some Thyme
|$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
|Frozen Watermelon Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
|Gaucho Taco
|$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
|El Jefe Taco
|$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
|Latte
|$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Popular items
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|Burger
|$14.00
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Suite 500, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Cut Roll Set
|$19.00
spicy tuna (8pcs), salmon (8pcs), blue crab (8pcs)
no substitutions
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
miso, wakame, scallions, yuzu mustard foam
|Salmon CUT
|$7.00
salmon, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs)
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$10.99
|Shrimp
|$14.99
|Seafood Gumbo
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.50
|Large Chile Con Queso
|$11.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
|Supreme Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Burrito w/meat
|$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Popular items
|TG Frozen Gin and Tonic
|$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Popular items
|Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
|Rice & Ghee (V)
|$6.00
basmati white rice & lentil, clarified butter
|Masala Hummus (V)
|$12.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
|BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI
|$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
|APPLES & FRISEE SALAD
|$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Popular items
|Large Chile con queso
|$11.99
|Fajitas X2 Combo
|$47.75
|Tacos Al Carbon Beef
|$17.99
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Popular items
|Preslee's Burger
|$13.95
Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made pickles, American cheese, Preslee's sauce
|Blackened Chicken
|$15.95
Texas sized chicken breast blackened and served over a bed of mashed potatoes with green beans, served with Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$17.00
pork & beef, potato puree, apple butter, charcuterie sauce, pickles
|French Cheeseburger
|$20.00
stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries
|Pappardelle
|$19.00
al limone y pepe
(vegetarian)
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
