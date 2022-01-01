The Heights restaurants you'll love

Must-try The Heights restaurants

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Schnitzel$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King's Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
Gourmet Deviled Eggs$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
More about King's BierHaus
Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

1919b N Shepherd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick'nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nSandwich$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick'nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Chick'nCone
Fegen’s image

 

Fegen's

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
More about Fegen’s
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
Flat White$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
The Specter$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Local Foods
Voodoo Doughnut image

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, Houston

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Blazer Blunt$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Johnny's Gold Brick image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canned Whiskey Smash$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
Buying Some Thyme$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
Frozen Watermelon Margarita$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
EggHaus Gourmet image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
El Jefe Taco$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Active Passion image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Latte$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
Americano$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
More about Active Passion
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
Hando image

SUSHI

Hando

518 W 11th Street, Suite 500, Houston

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Cut Roll Set$19.00
spicy tuna (8pcs), salmon (8pcs), blue crab (8pcs)
no substitutions
Miso Soup$4.00
miso, wakame, scallions, yuzu mustard foam
Salmon CUT$7.00
salmon, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs)
More about Hando
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish$10.99
Shrimp$14.99
Seafood Gumbo$5.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.50
Large Chile Con Queso$11.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
The Taco Stand image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Supreme Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burrito w/meat$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
More about The Taco Stand
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Frozen Gin and Tonic$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
Cheeseburger$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
More about Eight Row Flint
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
Rice & Ghee (V)$6.00
basmati white rice & lentil, clarified butter
Masala Hummus (V)$12.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Coltivare image

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
APPLES & FRISEE SALAD$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
More about Coltivare
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chile con queso$11.99
Fajitas X2 Combo$47.75
Tacos Al Carbon Beef$17.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Preslee's Burger$13.95
Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made pickles, American cheese, Preslee's sauce
Blackened Chicken$15.95
Texas sized chicken breast blackened and served over a bed of mashed potatoes with green beans, served with Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
More about Preslee's
Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$17.00
pork & beef, potato puree, apple butter, charcuterie sauce, pickles
French Cheeseburger$20.00
stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries
Pappardelle$19.00
al limone y pepe
(vegetarian)
More about Squable
Postino Heights image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
More about Postino Heights

