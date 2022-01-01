The Heights bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in The Heights
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond On the Go
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
More about Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
|-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-
|$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
|-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.