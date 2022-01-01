The Heights bars & lounges you'll love

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Schnitzel$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
Gourmet Deviled Eggs$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
More about King's BierHaus
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Local Foods
Johnny's Gold Brick image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canned Whiskey Smash$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
Buying Some Thyme$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
Frozen Watermelon Margarita$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Frozen Gin and Tonic$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
Cheeseburger$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
More about Eight Row Flint
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
Rice & Ghee (V)$6.00
basmati white rice & lentil, clarified butter
Masala Hummus (V)$12.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Postino Heights image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
More about Postino Heights
Mastrantos image

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara$40.00
House made pasta, Mexican chorizo, butter, caramelized onions, parm
Arepas (GF)- 3 for each order$6.00
Yellow cornmeal-like pockets. Use them as a side, or fill them with your favorite protein, veggie, or simple butter and cheese.
TexQueño$15.00
A Texas size tequeño (melting cheese wrapped in amazing dough). Comes with Mastrantos Cilantro Sauce.
More about Mastrantos
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Caesar$10.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, grilled toast and house croutons
Pear Salad$12.00
Select mixed greens, feta, spiced pecans, charred pear vinaigrette (V)
KG's Fried Chicken Dinner$24.00
Buttermilk half fried chicken with mac ‘n’ cheese made from Texas cheddar, Atkinson Farms braised greens.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panang Curry$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken$15.00
Pad Kraprao: Stir Fried Minced Chicken with Thai Basil, long bean, onion and Thai Chili Peppers. Option to add fried egg on top just like we eat in Thailand(+2$)! Served with Thai Jasmine Rice. The most common dish that is in your memory if you visit our country.
Pad Thai$17.00
Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
FM Kitchen & Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Spicy Fried Chicken$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Tots$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Ninja Ramen image

 

Ninja Ramen

4219 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ninja Ramen
Piper's Burger image

BBQ

Piper's Burger

2323 N. Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Piper's Burger
1751 Sea and Bar image

SEAFOOD

1751 Sea and Bar

191 Heights Blvd., Houston

Avg 4.6 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
More about 1751 Sea and Bar
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$5.00
with marinara for dipping
Cacio e Pepe$13.00
bucatini, black pepper, pecorino romano
Not Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
bucatini, turkey, feta, and zucchini meatballs, lemon-yogurt cream, dill (nut free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Studewood Grill

1111 Studewood St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Peppers$4.00
Olive-Oil & Sea Salt Loaded Baked Potato$10.00
Prime Filet$58.00
More about Studewood Grill

