The Heights bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in The Heights
More about King's BierHaus
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|The Classic Schnitzel
|$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
|Gourmet Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Canned Whiskey Smash
|$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
|Buying Some Thyme
|$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
|Frozen Watermelon Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
More about Studewood Cantine
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Popular items
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|Burger
|$14.00
More about Cantina Barba
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Down House
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Eight Row Flint
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Popular items
|TG Frozen Gin and Tonic
|$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about da Gama MKT Heights
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Popular items
|Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
|Rice & Ghee (V)
|$6.00
basmati white rice & lentil, clarified butter
|Masala Hummus (V)
|$12.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
More about Postino Heights
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
More about Mastrantos
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara
|$40.00
House made pasta, Mexican chorizo, butter, caramelized onions, parm
|Arepas (GF)- 3 for each order
|$6.00
Yellow cornmeal-like pockets. Use them as a side, or fill them with your favorite protein, veggie, or simple butter and cheese.
|TexQueño
|$15.00
A Texas size tequeño (melting cheese wrapped in amazing dough). Comes with Mastrantos Cilantro Sauce.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Popular items
|The Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, grilled toast and house croutons
|Pear Salad
|$12.00
Select mixed greens, feta, spiced pecans, charred pear vinaigrette (V)
|KG's Fried Chicken Dinner
|$24.00
Buttermilk half fried chicken with mac ‘n’ cheese made from Texas cheddar, Atkinson Farms braised greens.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
|Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken
|$15.00
Pad Kraprao: Stir Fried Minced Chicken with Thai Basil, long bean, onion and Thai Chili Peppers. Option to add fried egg on top just like we eat in Thailand(+2$)! Served with Thai Jasmine Rice. The most common dish that is in your memory if you visit our country.
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
|Tots
|$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
More about Better Luck Tomorrow
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
with marinara for dipping
|Cacio e Pepe
|$13.00
bucatini, black pepper, pecorino romano
|Not Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$16.00
bucatini, turkey, feta, and zucchini meatballs, lemon-yogurt cream, dill (nut free, soy free)