The Heights breakfast spots you'll love

More about Chick'nCone
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
1919b N Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nSandwich
|$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Studewood Cantine
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
|Gaucho Taco
|$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
|El Jefe Taco
|$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
More about Down House
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Common Bond On the Go
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
More about Revival Market
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Revival Breakfast
|$14.25
2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR house made sausage, breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
|Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
|$14.25
Housemade buttermilk biscuit, scrambled yard egg, cheddar cheese, Revival bacon, side of fruit OR breakfast potatoes
|Gingerbread Latte
|$5.50
Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust
More about Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
|-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-
|$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
|-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
More about The Waffle Bus
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Thunder Fries
|$11.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
|MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)
|$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Buttered Brioche Bun
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle