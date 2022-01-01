The Heights breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in The Heights

Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

1919b N Shepherd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nSandwich$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Chick'nCone
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
EggHaus Gourmet image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
El Jefe Taco$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Common Bond On the Go image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
More about Common Bond On the Go
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Revival Breakfast$14.25
2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR house made sausage, breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$14.25
Housemade buttermilk biscuit, scrambled yard egg, cheddar cheese, Revival bacon, side of fruit OR breakfast potatoes
Gingerbread Latte$5.50
Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust
More about Revival Market
Kolache Shoppe image

 

Kolache Shoppe

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
More about Kolache Shoppe
The Waffle Bus image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Chicken Thunder Fries$11.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Buttered Brioche Bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
More about The Waffle Bus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Heights

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Shrimp Tacos

Croissants

Brisket

