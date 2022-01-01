The Heights burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in The Heights

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
FM Kitchen & Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Spicy Fried Chicken$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Tots$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales image

 

Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Javi's Pork Tamales$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
More about Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

