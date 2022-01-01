The Heights burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in The Heights
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Popular items
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|Burger
|$14.00
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
|Tots
|$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted