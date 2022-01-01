The Heights cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in The Heights
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
|Flat White
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
|The Specter
|$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
|Latte
|$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Revival Breakfast
|$14.25
2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR house made sausage, breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
|Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
|$14.25
Housemade buttermilk biscuit, scrambled yard egg, cheddar cheese, Revival bacon, side of fruit OR breakfast potatoes
|Gingerbread Latte
|$5.50
Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
|-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-
|$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
|-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.