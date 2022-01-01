The Heights cafés you'll love

Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
Flat White$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
The Specter$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Active Passion image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Latte$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
Americano$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
More about Active Passion
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond On the Go image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
More about Common Bond On the Go
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Revival Breakfast$14.25
2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR house made sausage, breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$14.25
Housemade buttermilk biscuit, scrambled yard egg, cheddar cheese, Revival bacon, side of fruit OR breakfast potatoes
Gingerbread Latte$5.50
Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust
More about Revival Market
Kolache Shoppe image

 

Kolache Shoppe

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
More about Kolache Shoppe

