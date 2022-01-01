The Heights sandwich spots you'll love

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Local Foods
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mico's Hot Chicken

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
The Sammich$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
2 Piece Tender Basket$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
More about Mico's Hot Chicken
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.50
FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE. TOPPED
WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND PARSLEY.
Hamburger$11.00
TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, RED
ONIONS, AND PICKLES.
Chicago Dog$11.00
VIENNA FRANK WITH VIENNA RELISH, ONION, TOMATO, SPEAR PICKLE, SPORT
PEPPERS, CELERY SALT, ON A POPPY SEED BUN
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
The Waffle Bus image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Chicken Thunder Fries$11.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Buttered Brioche Bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
More about The Waffle Bus
Piper's Burger image

BBQ

Piper's Burger

2323 N. Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Piper's Burger

