The Heights sandwich spots you'll love
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
|The Sammich
|$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
|2 Piece Tender Basket
|$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.50
FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE. TOPPED
WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND PARSLEY.
|Hamburger
|$11.00
TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, RED
ONIONS, AND PICKLES.
|Chicago Dog
|$11.00
VIENNA FRANK WITH VIENNA RELISH, ONION, TOMATO, SPEAR PICKLE, SPORT
PEPPERS, CELERY SALT, ON A POPPY SEED BUN
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Thunder Fries
|$11.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
|MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)
|$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Buttered Brioche Bun
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle