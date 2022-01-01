The Heights Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in The Heights
More about Fegen’s
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
|Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage
|$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
More about Coltivare
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
|BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI
|$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
|APPLES & FRISEE SALAD
|$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
More about Mastrantos
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara
|$40.00
House made pasta, Mexican chorizo, butter, caramelized onions, parm
|Arepas (GF)- 3 for each order
|$6.00
Yellow cornmeal-like pockets. Use them as a side, or fill them with your favorite protein, veggie, or simple butter and cheese.
|TexQueño
|$15.00
A Texas size tequeño (melting cheese wrapped in amazing dough). Comes with Mastrantos Cilantro Sauce.