The Heights Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in The Heights

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.50
Large Chile Con Queso$11.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
The Taco Stand image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Supreme Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burrito w/meat$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
More about The Taco Stand
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Frozen Gin and Tonic$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
Cheeseburger$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
More about Eight Row Flint
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chile con queso$11.99
Fajitas X2 Combo$47.75
Tacos Al Carbon Beef$17.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Custom Breakfast Tacos$2.79
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

