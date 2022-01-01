The Heights Mexican restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Grilled Beef Taco.
|$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.50
|Large Chile Con Queso
|$11.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
|Supreme Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Burrito w/meat
|$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Popular items
|TG Frozen Gin and Tonic
|$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Popular items
|Large Chile con queso
|$11.99
|Fajitas X2 Combo
|$47.75
|Tacos Al Carbon Beef
|$17.99
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Custom Breakfast Tacos
|$2.79
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49