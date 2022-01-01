Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
Sliced avocado and alfalfa sprouts drizzled with lemon oil and sunflower seeds on a piece of seeded wheat toast.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast & Egg$12.00
Avocado spread, fried egg, arugula, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic, harvest toast, Texas extra virgin olive oil
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.50
Fresh avocado, Himalayan crystal salt, radish, tomato, and micro-greens.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado & Bacon Toast$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$15.00
guacamole, tomato, arugula, multigrain toast, side salad
Avocado Toast$14.25
guacamole, tomato, arugula, multigrain sourdough, side salad
More about Revival Market

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Po Boy

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Salad

Cheese Enchiladas

Kale Salad

Chicken Curry

Mussels

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston