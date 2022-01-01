Avocado toast in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Boomtown Coffee
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Sliced avocado and alfalfa sprouts drizzled with lemon oil and sunflower seeds on a piece of seeded wheat toast.
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Avocado Toast & Egg
|$12.00
Avocado spread, fried egg, arugula, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic, harvest toast, Texas extra virgin olive oil
More about EggHaus Gourmet
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Fresh avocado, Himalayan crystal salt, radish, tomato, and micro-greens.
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Avocado & Bacon Toast
|$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast