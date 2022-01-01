Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bratwurst in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Bratwurst
The Heights restaurants that serve bratwurst
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus - The Heights
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
Avg 4.5
(1685 reviews)
German Bratwurst
$15.00
More about King's BierHaus - The Heights
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
Avg 4.4
(1854 reviews)
Bratwurst & Swiss Kolache
$3.50
More about EggHaus Gourmet
