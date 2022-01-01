Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve bratwurst

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus - The Heights

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Bratwurst$15.00
More about King's BierHaus - The Heights
085139e3-64e3-4fd4-8de4-c067698f3701 image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bratwurst & Swiss Kolache$3.50
More about EggHaus Gourmet

