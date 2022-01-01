Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.90
More about Preslee's

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Fried Pickles

Al Pastor Tacos

Tarts

Salmon

Crispy Tacos

Enchiladas

Po Boy

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston