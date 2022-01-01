Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
The Heights restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
Avg 4.2
(663 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.90
More about Preslee's
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Fried Pickles
Al Pastor Tacos
Tarts
Salmon
Crispy Tacos
Enchiladas
Po Boy
Mixed Green Salad
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston