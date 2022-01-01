Burritos in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Burrito Bowl.
|$8.99
|Breakfast Burrito.
|$8.99
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Burrito Desayuno
|$8.00
Choice of bacon, chorizo, or veggie. Comes with egg, fries, queso, avocado, beans. Flour Tortilla.
|Classic Burrito
|$9.00
Flour tortilla with beans, fries, cheese, guac, house salsa
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.99
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
|Campechano De Puerco Burrito
|$10.99
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|52. Giant Burrito
|$10.99
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana
Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream
Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese
|Cuban Vegan Burrito
|$7.99
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo
|10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.25
smoked Yonderway Farms pork, chorizo scrambled eggs, borracho beans, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno & cilantro crema
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
JuiceLand
3206 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*