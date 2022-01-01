Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$8.99
Burrito Bowl.$8.99
Breakfast Burrito.$8.99
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Desayuno$8.00
Choice of bacon, chorizo, or veggie. Comes with egg, fries, queso, avocado, beans. Flour Tortilla.
Classic Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla with beans, fries, cheese, guac, house salsa
More about Cantina Barba
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$8.99
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
Campechano De Puerco Burrito$10.99
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.99
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
52. Giant Burrito$10.99
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana
Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream
Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese
Cuban Vegan Burrito$7.99
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo
10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito$8.75
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.25
smoked Yonderway Farms pork, chorizo scrambled eggs, borracho beans, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno & cilantro crema
Breakfast Burrito$16.25
smoked Yonderway Farms pork, chorizo scrambled eggs, borracho beans, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno & cilantro crema
More about Revival Market
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

JuiceLand

3206 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand

