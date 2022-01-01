Cappuccino in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Boomtown Coffee
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit foamier than a flat white.
More about Active Passion
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk foam
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Cappuccino: DOUBLE
|$3.50
More about Common Bond On the Go
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.25