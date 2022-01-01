Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chai lattes

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
Chai Latte$4.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea.
Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Chai Latte$5.50
Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
Chai tea with 10oz steamed milk
Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Toasted Coconut Chai Latte$5.50
Toasted spice blend, chain tea, coconut syrup, milk, topped with coconut shavings
Chocolate Chai Latte$5.50
Toasted spice blend, chai tea, mocha syrup, milk
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Toasted spice blend, oolong & Earl Grey teas, milk
Kolache Shoppe

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
-Chai Latte-$4.75
House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk.
