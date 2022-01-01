Chai lattes in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chai lattes
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea.
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Chai tea with 10oz steamed milk
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Toasted Coconut Chai Latte
|$5.50
Toasted spice blend, chain tea, coconut syrup, milk, topped with coconut shavings
|Chocolate Chai Latte
|$5.50
Toasted spice blend, chai tea, mocha syrup, milk
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
Toasted spice blend, oolong & Earl Grey teas, milk